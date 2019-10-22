Highway Patrol starts school bus safety campaign with 'Operation Stop Arm'

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is starting a new push to make school buses safer this week.The highway patrol, along with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wake County Schools, is launching "Operation Stop Arm."Troopers plan to aggressively enforce safety around school bus stop arms and school bus-related traffic violations as part of the campaign.Passing a stopped school bus is a class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver's license and is subject to fines up to $500."Operation Stop Arm" runs through Friday.