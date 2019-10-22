school bus

Highway Patrol starts school bus safety campaign with 'Operation Stop Arm'

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is starting a new push to make school buses safer this week.

The highway patrol, along with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wake County Schools, is launching "Operation Stop Arm."

Troopers plan to aggressively enforce safety around school bus stop arms and school bus-related traffic violations as part of the campaign.

Passing a stopped school bus is a class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver's license and is subject to fines up to $500.

"Operation Stop Arm" runs through Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficschool bustraffic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS
50K school buses recalled for potentially unsafe seats
School bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
Wake Co. mom says 1-hour bus ride too long for son with medical device
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong winds could invade Triangle Tuesday afternoon
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in Raleigh plane crash
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Dixie Classic Fair changing name to Carolina Classic Fair
NC teens reach out to help bullied freshman
All clear given after Durham apartment carbon monoxide scare
Show More
$5M in medical debt forgiven for nearly 6,000 families
Nearly 200 people honor memory of Holly Springs teen at vigil
New self-help packet helps NC couples get divorced without attorney
2 men arrested at Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Durham's 'can opener' bridge to be raised this week
More TOP STORIES News