Hillsborough residents protest proposed Industrial Park development off I-40

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County residents spoke out Saturday against a proposed development off I-40.
Plans are in place to build a business park featuring more than 2 million square feet of industrial space near Davis Road. The Industrial Park is being planned for the intersection of Davis Road and Old NC 86
Neighbors said it will create a traffic nightmare.
"I would love to see the county really put some effort and really think about long term future of this area. Not just sell off 161 acres in a residential neighborhood to the highest bidder or in this case the lowest bidder," said organizer Jon Lorusso. "Really think about what we want to do in this area."
The Orange County planning board is set to discuss the rezoning request on Wednesday.
