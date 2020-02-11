Traffic

Current Triangle traffic: Hit-and-run crash knocks down utility pole in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A crash in Raleigh is causing road closures and power outages on Tuesday morning.

A wreck at New Bern Avenue (US-64 Business) and Corporation Parkway knocked down a utility pole. Raleigh police say it's a hit-and-run crash and left nearly 500 without power. ABC11 crews say a burgundy SUV went through the pole and took out the bottom half.

Traffic lights at the intersection aren't working.



Delays are expected through rush hour. Duke Energy reports power should be restored by 6:45 a.m.

For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.
