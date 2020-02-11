Current Triangle traffic: Hit-and-run crash knocks down utility pole in Raleigh

A wreck at New Bern Avenue (US-64 Business) and Corporation Parkway knocked down a utility pole. Raleigh police say it's a hit-and-run crash and left nearly 500 without power. ABC11 crews say a burgundy SUV went through the pole and took out the bottom half.
Traffic lights at the intersection aren't working.
Power lines down. Serious crash. https://t.co/kLsd2D42lb— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) February 11, 2020
Delays are expected through rush hour. Duke Energy reports power should be restored by 6:45 a.m.
For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) on Twitter.