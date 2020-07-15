Traffic

I-40 East closed in Raleigh after deadly crash involving SUV, pedestrian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-40 East was closed in Raleigh following a deadly crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol is investigating and confirmed that there is at least one fatality.

The crash happened near Exit 301, I-440/I-87. The lanes reopened about 4:45 p.m. but traffic remains backed up for more than two miles.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area because of congestion, or as a detour, they can take Exit 298-A (US-70 East) and follow US-70 East to re-access I-40.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
