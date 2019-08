Johnston County Wreck Blocking the Road: Involved Four 18-Wheeler I 40 EB near Hwy 42 - Exit 312 Extrication in progress

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All eastbound lanes of I-40 in Johnston County have reopened following a deadly crash Friday morning.The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on I-40 eastbound near Highway 42.One person died and two people were seriously injured.Traffic was diverted off of I-40 east at the 309 exit.