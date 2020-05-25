I-40 W near Rock Quarry Road reopens after 3-car crash

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A crash backed up traffic on I-40 westbound near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh Monday evening.The crash happened just around 5:45 p.m. near exit 300.The two left lanes were closed for around two hours.Raleigh police and Highway Patrol said the crash involved three cars.Witnesses told police a black Dodge stopped on I-40 and was struck from behind by a small truck.Officials don't know why the car stopped on I-40 but everyone walked away with minor injuries.The lanes opened at 7:15 p.m.