I-40 westbound in Orange County reopens after 6-vehicle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 40 westbound has reopened in Orange County after six vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning.

Delays impacted about a four-mile stretch between Exit 270 (US-15) and Exit 266 (NC-86). Some drivers have had to wait in traffic as long as 30 minutes. Westbound traffic was diverted to 15-501. The road was clear around 8:40 a.m.

Injuries are minor. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
