I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue to close for 2 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ramp from Interstate 440 West to eastbound Wade Avenue will close Monday and remain closed for two years.

According to NCDOT, an average of 1,800 people use the ramp every day.

The closure of the ramp is part of the Interstate 440 Improvements project.

The ramp will close Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 p.m. Detour signs will be put up that lead drivers to the Hillsborough Street exit, where they can turn around and access eastbound Wade avenue that way.
