'We're definitely a little bit shaken up': I-540 lanes reopen after 30 car pileup in Wake County

I-540 lanes reopen after 30 car pileup in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All westbound lanes of 540 reopened on Friday evening after a 30 car pileup.

The wreck happened near Mile Marker 9 heading west in north Raleigh closing three lanes. An estimated 30 vehicles were involved. Lanes reopened around 9:40 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said there was already an accident on the road and that coupled with the sun glare and slick roads played a factor.


Emergency vehicles closed down the interstate for hours right in the middle of rush hour at exit nine of I-540 at Creedmoor Road.
"I'm very grateful," said Matt Hayes, who was driving home to Durham at the time. "You could've been in the wrong place depending on what lane you were in. We feel fortunate. We're definitely a little bit shaken up tonight."

It appeared to be a chain-reaction crash. It isn't yet known whether rain or fog that moved through was a factor.

State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
