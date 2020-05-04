I-85 closed in both directions in Orange County due to truck fire

Both directions of Interstate 85 are closed in Orange County due to a vehicle fire.The road is closed at Exit 164 (Old Hwy-86/S Churton St.).The Orange Rural Fire Department told ABC11 that the tractor-trailer had chemicals inside it.A camera from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed the vehicle erupting into flames.Video from Chopper 11 showed fire crews on both sides of the highway working to put out the fire.This is a developing story.