Traffic

I-85 in Durham closed after overnight shooting, 2 taken to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 85 northbound in Durham was closed after an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting happened on I-85 near the Roxboro Street Exit. Officers told ABC11 crews that the extent of their injuries was unknown. It's not known if the vehicles were shooting back-and-forth at each other or if only one vehicle was shot into.

A wrecked vehicle was seen on the median and more than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the road. Traffic was routed back onto Avondale Drive.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamcrimeshootingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: The Racial Divide: Inequity in Education
Pres. Trump to visit Morrisville manufacturing facility next week
Former UNCW professor found dead in NC home
UNC's Roy Williams donates $600K to fund spring sport senior scholarships
LATEST: NC pushes COVID-19 prevention resources for Hispanic community
Durham city leaders tackle recent gun violence
NCDHHS, Raleigh co-op work to distribute 900k PPE to farmworkers
Show More
Coins hard to find? Retailers say blame the pandemic
Rabid fox enters Greensboro home, attacks woman in bed
Streets closing to allow creation of 'parklets' in Raleigh
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
What is 'adultification' bias and how does it affect kids in class?
More TOP STORIES News