I-85 N in Durham closed after car goes off bridge

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of I-85 N in Durham near exit 178 is closed following a crash Sunday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. near U.S. 70.ABC11 crews on the scene said the car went off the bridge onto the road below.According to the NCDOT, the scene is expected to be clear after 10:30 a.m.Check back for updates.