I-85 N in Durham closed after car goes off bridge

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of I-85 N in Durham near exit 178 is closed following a crash Sunday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. near U.S. 70.

ABC11 crews on the scene said the car went off the bridge onto the road below.

According to the NCDOT, the scene is expected to be clear after 10:30 a.m.

