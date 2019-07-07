crash

Car hit tractor-trailer, went off bridge near I-85 N in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of I-85 Northbound in Durham near exit 178 has reopened following a bad crash Sunday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened just before 8 a.m. near U.S. 70.

Durham police said a car traveling on U.S. 70 lost control and hit a tractor trailer and went off the bridge landing on I-85.

The road reopened just before 11 a.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamtrafficcrashdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Crash diverts traffic off all lanes of I-40 east near Davis Drive
Truck crashes into front of Durham home
Former Carolina Panthers player loses arm in crash
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
2 shot inside Raleigh nightclub, police say
Man charged in officer-involved shooting at Fayetteville home
Winston-Salem infant death ruled as homicide
Woman dies in car crash on I-95 near Fayetteville
Raleigh man missing after swimming in Outer Banks identified
Morrisville police investigating string of car break-ins
Show More
NC senator, Army National Guard Captain, trains in SoCal during quakes
23 injured, 2 seriously, in shopping plaza explosion
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee
7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
Macy's closed until further notice after fire at Crabtree Valley Mall
More TOP STORIES News