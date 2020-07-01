Traffic

Southbound I-85 closed after tractor-trailers crash in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two tractor-trailers collided on southbound I-85 early Wednesday morning, closing down the interstate near NC86.

One of the tractor-trailers caught fire after the crash. ABC11 crews on the scene saw firefighters working to battle what was left of the flames and surveying the damage to the vehicle.

Officials are diverting traffic onto US 70 West from I-85. Anyone traveling in the area should take US 70 West to the US 70 Business split, then follow onto the US 70 Bypass to get back onto I-85 a few exits after the crash site.

The road is expected to reopen at 5 a.m.

It is unclear at this time whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
