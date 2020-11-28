I-95 N in Cumberland County reopens after tractor-trailer fire; congestion expected

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-95 N in Cumberland County have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire Saturday morning.
According to NCDOT, the closure began around 8:20 a.m. and lasted until 12:20 p.m. Officials said congestion remains in the area of Wade Stedman Road.
ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene said Godwin-Falcon Fire Rescue and the Wade Community Fire Department responded.
