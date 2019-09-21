I-95 N open after 20-vehicle crash at US 301 in Robeson County; no fatalities reported

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-95 N is back open after a crash involving 17 cars and 3 semi-trucks shut down both lanes of the road for nearly four hours, NCDOT said., NCDOT said.NCDOT said two miles of congestion remainsAll lanes of I-95 N were closed at exit 33 since 8:30 a.m.North Carolina State Highway Patrol told ABC11 there were 20 vehicles involved and 10 people were taken to the hospital.Our crew at the scene said visibility is limited due to smoke in the area.It is not clear where the smoke originated.Detour suggestion: Travelers must take Exit 33 (US-301) and turn left. Continue on US-301 North to NC-59 and turn right. Continue on NC-59 to reaccess I-95 at Exit 41.Check back for updates.