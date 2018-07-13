I-95 N reopens in Cumberland Co. after truck damages overpass

Interstate 95 reopened near Fayetteville just before 10 p.m. Friday.Drivers in Cumberland County had experienced gridlock after a truck hit an overpass on Interstate 95.A truck hauling logging equipment struck the NC-82 bridge at Exit 65 in the Godwin area of northern Cumberland County.Video from Chopper 11 HD showed traffic being detoured as inspectors assessed the damage to concrete girders and made temporary repairs.Drivers had to get off at the exit and then re-enter I-95 on the other side of the overpass.I-95 reopened after emergency bridge repairs.Travel conditions have returned to normal.