Traffic

I-95 reopen following 3 vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 95 in Cumberland County is back open following a three car crash on Christmas Eve.

Authorities in Godwin responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. Investigators say an SUV was driving erratically and crashed into the back of another car, causing it to go into a guardrail. It also hit a second car.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-95 reopened at 8 p.m. when all vehicles were removed from the roadway and moved to the next exit. It was backed up nearly six miles southbound, during the closure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnccumberland countycrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Christmas night could be the coldest night of 2020
LATEST: Christmas looks different amid COVID-19
Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional:' Police
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
1 killed in single-car crash on Christmas Eve in Durham
Virtual Christmas Eve services doesn't change meaning of holiday
Standoff ends after man shoots at police in Durham
Show More
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
ABC11 viewers pay rent for two families threatened with eviction
ABC11 viewers donate $30k to keep families in their homes for Christmas
Fayetteville native, celebrity barber holds Christmas community giveback
December is deadliest month for NC in COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News