I-95 south closed in Johnston County due to tractor-trailer crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Benson.

The crash happened near Benson near Exit 81 just before 3:30 p.m.

One fatality has been confirmed at the scene, according to newsgathering partners at the Johnston County Report. Seven people have since been transported to the hospital with at least three victims in critical condition.

The road is expected to be closed until 7:30 p.m.

One northbound lane is also closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take Exit 81-A, I-40 West. Follow I-40 West to Exit 325, NC-242. Turn left onto NC-242 West. Follow NC-242 West to US-301. Merge onto US-301 South. Follow US-301 South to Hodges Chapel Road. Turn left onto Hodges Chapel Road. Follow Hodges Chapel Road to reaccess I-95.
