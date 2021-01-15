Traffic

I-95 South reopens in Wilson County after tractor-trailer flips over

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer flipped over on Interstate 95 on Friday morning, closing part of the road in Wilson County.

The crash happened near NC Highway 42 (Exit 116) and I-95 South is closed all the way to US Highway 301 (mile marker 107).

The stretch of road reopened around 8 a.m. The truck involved was carrying frozen food.

It's not known if there are any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwilson countytraffic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake Co. to update process for getting vaccinated
Man ejected, killed in Fayetteville crash
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
WCPSS votes to remain in virtual learning until mid-February
Durham Public Schools asking for help naming new school
SPONSORED: Big Weather's big recipe: Sally Lunn Bread
Show More
GOP loses several thousand in NC after Capitol riots
Bipartisan bill would honor officer who fended off Capitol rioters
Person County man describes life-threatening battle with COVID-19
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Some NC students struggle with remote classes as COVID-19 cases rise
More TOP STORIES News