I-95 South reopens in Wilson County after tractor-trailer flips over

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer flipped over on Interstate 95 on Friday morning, closing part of the road in Wilson County.The crash happened near NC Highway 42 (Exit 116) and I-95 South is closed all the way to US Highway 301 (mile marker 107).The stretch of road reopened around 8 a.m. The truck involved was carrying frozen food.It's not known if there are any injuries.