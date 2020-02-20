I-95N lane near Fayetteville reopens after head-on crash backs up traffic for miles

Crash on I-95 northbound near mile marker 38 in Robeson County causing some major traffic. Traffic’s backed up from St. Pauls all the way to Hope Mills along I-95. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/db166T7Den — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 20, 2020

UPDATE: State Highway Troopers on the scene tell us a white car heading southbound on I-95 crossed the median and hit a tractor trailer head on in the northbound lane. Driver of the white car transported to hospital with serious injuries. Truck driver ok.@ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/nK3AtnvKsS pic.twitter.com/pxT5pb6zBW — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 20, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash along I-95 North near Fayetteville closed one of the lanes, affecting drivers for hours during the Thursday afternoon commute.The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.Troopers on scene said the car was heading southbound on I-95 when it crossed the median and hit the tractor-trailer head-on in the northbound lane. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the truck driver was not injured.The right lane of I-95 North was closed for hours near Parkton, four miles north of Exit 33, US-301.The lane reopened about 5:30 p.m. but traffic remains backed up for nearly nine miles.