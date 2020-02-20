Traffic

I-95N lane near Fayetteville reopens after head-on crash backs up traffic for miles

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash along I-95 North near Fayetteville closed one of the lanes, affecting drivers for hours during the Thursday afternoon commute.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.





Troopers on scene said the car was heading southbound on I-95 when it crossed the median and hit the tractor-trailer head-on in the northbound lane. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the truck driver was not injured.



The right lane of I-95 North was closed for hours near Parkton, four miles north of Exit 33, US-301.

The lane reopened about 5:30 p.m. but traffic remains backed up for nearly nine miles.
