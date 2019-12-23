Driver says he's 'thankful' to be alive after ice and fog leads to 69-car pileup in Virginia

Virginia State Police Department Sgt. Michelle Anaya said no one died in the crash on Interstate 64 near the bridge over Queens Creek in York County, but more than 50 people were injured, including two people in critical condition. Crews spent several hours clearing the roadway and reopening lanes of traffic.
Driver Darryl Butler spent Sunday evening in a hospital room, but Sunday morning he was driving to work when he said the car behind him slammed into him.
"Just another day. I was on my way to work. I was going about 30-35 miles per hour and the fog was really deep. And the person behind me had to have been going 70-75," Butler said. "I proceeded to slow down and they did not slow down, and I was struck from the back to the extent that both of my airbags were deployed. I had instant whiplash."
Butler said his car was hit six or seven more times after that first crash, and he saw one truck flip into the air.
"It was chaotic but at the same time it was a presence you could feel the energy. God was present," he said.
Butler credited his faith with keeping him strong through the experience.
"I kinda get a little emotional about this cause my mom passed away in a car accident, and to watch my life flash before my eyes, knowing that is how my mom died, knowing that God allowed me to see today and talk to you guys knows I'm here for a purpose."
Investigators said because of the size of the crash, a report will not be available for a few days. No charges have been filed at this time.