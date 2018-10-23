'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan

. @NCDOT is looking to widen Ten-Ten Road to either four to six lanes. It would require the state to purchase 17 homes & 6 businesses, including a Sheetz. As part of plan, graves at a private cemetry would also have to be moved to a new location. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ESwuOzJj1j — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 23, 2018

Apex resident Joe Curcuru stood on his front porch while showing that Ten Ten Road could soon be moved closer to his house and near the stairs."It's just crazy," he said. "I'm dumbfounded. I'm shocked."He is one of several residents that will be affected by the state's plan to widen Ten Ten for a three-mile stretch from Apex Parkway to Kildaire Farm Road.Curcuru is worried his property value is going to plummet."It's (the road) so close to the front of our house," he said. "Who can I sell it to?"Ten Ten could become four-to-six lanes.The state's plan requires the purchase of 17 houses and six businesses, including the Sheetz near US-1.There is a private cemetery that would also have to be moved. Graves would need to be exhumed and transported elsewhere. NCDOT said it would work with an archeologist.At a public meeting, Knights Play Golf Center owner Kevin Jones was considering ways to redesign part of his course based on the plan."Those holes may have to be shortened or moved," he said while looking at large scale maps.About 30,000 cars a day travel Ten Ten by US-1. Traffic is projected to rise to 38,000 by 2040.NCDOT said the widening will help with flow and improve safety for drivers."Right now, they're competing with both directions of traffic," said NCDOT Project Engineer Ben Upshaw.The NCDOT said the plan is not final, and it could be tweaked.Curcuru is skeptical."I'll be honest, I think it's lip service. You can't make everyone happy," Curcuru said.The project is expected to cost $54 million.The state is scheduled to start purchasing properties in 2020 and construction is supposed to begin in the spring of 2023.