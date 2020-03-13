Traffic

Jeep badly mangled in serious crash with 18-wheeler in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash involving an 18-wheeler and a jeep in Wayne County happened early Friday morning.

The wreck occurred around 1 a.m. on NC Highway 55 near Unity Baptist Church. It's not known if there were any serious injuries.

Video from the scene shows major damage to the jeep, which appeared to have flipped upside down. The 18-wheeler was in a ditch with damage to the front end.

We're working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwayne countymount olivetraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke University urges students to vacate residence halls
INTERACTIVE: Coronavirus school closings expose NC's digital divide
Ocean Spray to pay more than $5 million in settlement
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
Durham Public Schools to close effective Monday as coronavirus spreads
Travel ban could delay troops from returning home
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Show More
Congregations suspend, take precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Triangle hotels, shops seeing business fall amid coronavirus fears
Duke lab works on coronavirus test as states face shortages
COVID-19: Cleaning crews stock up, prepare for high demand
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
More TOP STORIES News