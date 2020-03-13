Jeep badly mangled in serious crash with 18-wheeler in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash involving an 18-wheeler and a jeep in Wayne County happened early Friday morning.The wreck occurred around 1 a.m. on NC Highway 55 near Unity Baptist Church. It's not known if there were any serious injuries.Video from the scene shows major damage to the jeep, which appeared to have flipped upside down. The 18-wheeler was in a ditch with damage to the front end.We're working to learn more about this story.