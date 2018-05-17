Johnston County elementary school mourns the death of 8-year-old girl

A Johnston County elementary school is mourning the death of an 8-year-old student.Lucy Hutchins died in a crash Wednesday morning.Her father and older sister survived.The entire community is in shock after the crash.Wednesday, just after 11 a.m., 42-year-old Douglas Hutchins was traveling with his daughters Ella and Lucy along a stretch of NC 42 near Woodberry Drive.According to the State Highway Patrol, Hutchins swerved to the right, went down a steep embankment, hit a tree stump and flipped the car.Lucy died from her injuries."It's just sad that her life ended so quickly, ya know?" said neighbor Danielle Watkins. "She had a lot to live for....And today I will have to tell my daughter that her best friend has passed away."Douglas is in serious condition. Ella is in good condition. Lucy was a student at River Dell Elementary.