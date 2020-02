Landscaping truck crashes into Charlotte living room, injures woman sleeping on couch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A truck hauling landscaping equipment crashed into the living room of an east Charlotte home Monday morning.The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Briar Creek Road."The bang was so loud that I kind of ducked down because I didn't know why it was coming through that door, or if it was a tree falling on the house. But as I looked around, I seen a big cloud of smoke," James Shepard told WSOC. A woman was sleeping on the living room couch when the crash happened. She was briefly pinned under the debris and rubble. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.Shepard, who lives in the apartment, said he was in the kitchen when the crash happened. He owns a catering business and said the person driving the landscaping truck was picking up food.Shepard said the crash was an accident.