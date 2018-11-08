Lawmakers summon DMV chief to explain long lines

Legislators summoned the man in charge of the North Carolina DMV to find out why people have been stuck in long lines while trying to get their driver's license or renew one.DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup blamed a staffing shortage, technical problems, and high customer demand, especially for upcoming "Real ID" requirements.He told a legislative oversight committee Thursday about challenges facing the state's 113 license offices and how they have being addressed.DMV offices had a surge in customers during peak summer months this year as people came in to get license upgrades that meet federal security demands by October 2020.Jessup said retaining license examiners remains difficult.He said that as many as 28 percent of them could be absent on any given day because they are receiving worker's compensation, using short-term disability or taking federally-authorized leave to care for family members.