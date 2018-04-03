TRAFFIC

Left turns banned - for now - at 'dangerous' Apex intersection

The intersection has seen numerous wrecks in the past.

Josh Chapin
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
ABC11 is getting results after neighbors expressed concern about a dangerous intersection in Apex.

Beginning Wednesday, drivers won't be able to make a left turn from Beaver Creek Commons Drive to Kelly Road.

It comes after several accidents at that intersection in the past year.

Apex leaders are hoping to put a traffic light at the intersection by the end of May.



"In general, it's a nice, safe neighborhood that's been here for a while," said TJ Mancuso, who has lived here with his family for eight years. "You're moving to Abbington for safety and a nice place to live. When you're trying to leave your neighborhood and you're worried about getting hit by a car, it loses that safety factor."

Mancuso is glad that there's a temporary fix in the works. He is not alone.

"I was here just a few days ago and witnessed a crash," said David Fresquez, who was out running Tuesday night.

Neighbors in an Apex neighborhood say a traffic light is needed to cut down on collisions at a dangerous intersection - Beaver Creek Commons Drive at Kelly Road. There have been eight crashes there since 2017.


His running partner Brenda Calhoun said, "it's a little terrifying" to cross Kelly Road, especially when out jogging.

"You're just not sure if you're going to make it or what other drivers are going to do," she said.

Apex officials are asking drivers for the time being to turn right toward 64 then make a U-turn at the Kelly Road/Highway 64 traffic signal.

Lefts will not be allowed until the light is put in.

"I think it's the right thing to do for safety," Mancuso said. "I think we've had four to five crashes in the last week. I'd like to be able to let my kids go across the street to that shopping center if they wanted to but there's no way I'd let them do that now."
