Lillington woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A three-car crash in Harnett County has left one person dead.

The Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 421 and McArthur Road just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Glenda Sieglinda Taylor, 64, of Lillington, died at the scene.

Taylor's 16-year-old granddaughter was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Taylor was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe and failed to stop at a flashing red light, the Highway Patrol said. Her SUV struck a 2016 Dodge Ram driving by a 49-year-old man from Trinity and then crashed into a 2010 GMC Acadia driven by a 76-year-old Wilmington man.

Those two other drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
