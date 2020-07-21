Deadly crash on I-87 in Knightdale causes fire, closes northbound lanes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6327205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodges Road Exit.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodges Road exit.Traffic was backed up for more than a mile in eastern Wake County due to the crash, which caused at least two deaths. Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.The Highway Patrol told ABC11 the crash involved two vehicles and two fatalities. Fire trucks and several North Carolina Highway Patrol cruisers were on scene cleaning up debris.For a detour, drivers should use I-440 / Exit 13-B to US-64 Business East. Continue on US-64 Business for eight miles to re-access I-87 North.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.