Traffic

Deadly crash on I-87 in Knightdale causes fire, closes northbound lanes

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodges Road exit.

Traffic was backed up for more than a mile in eastern Wake County due to the crash, which caused at least two deaths. Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.

The Highway Patrol told ABC11 the crash involved two vehicles and two fatalities. Fire trucks and several North Carolina Highway Patrol cruisers were on scene cleaning up debris.

EMBED More News Videos

All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodges Road Exit.



For a detour, drivers should use I-440 / Exit 13-B to US-64 Business East. Continue on US-64 Business for eight miles to re-access I-87 North.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficknightdalewake countycar crashfatal crashhighway 87traffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record high number of hospitalizations
Cumberland County Schools starting year online-only
Forecast: Temps feeling like 104° to 109° Tuesday
Durham 12-year-old dies from shooting days later
Mystery deepens in case of Bragg soldier whose body was found at OBX
20-year-old man drowns at Fayetteville's Lake Pines Swim Club
Woman chased by bison at Yellowstone Park
Show More
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Boy escapes close encounter with shark thanks to officer
Scammers using the BBB name in lottery scam
Teachers uncomfortable with Plan B approach, Wake NCAE president says
Michigan judge won't free teen, says she was threat to mom
More TOP STORIES News