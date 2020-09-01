Traffic

2 children missing after flash flood washes away road in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children are still missing from a swift water rescue attempt overnight in Smithfield.

A woman was rescued after part of Galilee Road in Smithfield was washed out.

Two children, believed to have been in the car with the woman, are still missing, according to Johnston County officials.

Two children are still missing from a swift water rescue attempt overnight in Smithfield.



Four rescue boats were also swept away and lost in the during the rescue attempt. All rescuers were able to get to safety and are accounted for.

The search for the children is expected to resume later this morning. Officials are scheduled to give an update at 8:30 a.m. about the search for the children.

Wake and Johnston counties are under a Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. ABC11 is continuing to follow this story.

A swift water rescue team arrived at Galilee Road in Smithfield overnight to help someone.

