Traffic

Water main break sends water shooting high into the air and onto Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A water main break in north Durham is causing traffic problems on Thursday morning as water was shooting up into the yard of a nearby home.

Durham Police Department and fire crews are on the scene at the intersection of Dowd Street and Alston Avenue in the Old Five Points district. Water was shooting several feet into the air and flooding the yard of a home across the street.

EMBED More News Videos

The break was at the intersection of Dowd Street and Alston Avenue.



Cones were being put out on nearby Alston Avenue and caution tape was up around the intersection.





We're working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamwater damagewater leaktraffic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
What you need to know about early voting in NC
Ugly produce could save at the grocery store. Here's how.
Man shot during altercation at Raleigh market
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Legendary St. Aug's track coach recalls near-death crash
Show More
250 graves moved for flood-prevention project at Fayetteville cemetery
Harnett County baseball player collapses during practice
Durham home invasion leaves at least two injured
NASA astronaut, NCSU alum reflects on record-breaking mission on ISS
Local business owners challenge others to help end 'lunch shaming'
More TOP STORIES News