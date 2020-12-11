Major delays on I-40 westbound, NC 50 closed near Garner

Now we have multiple crashes on NC 50 and back ups on I-40 are approaching I-95. This is a crazy mess. https://t.co/aEfLbRVDpz — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 11, 2020

Avoid I-40 WB coming into Raleigh due to construction near Garner. Back up extend back to NC 42. Take NC 50 instead.#abc11#Traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) December 11, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Major delays happened Friday morning on Interstate 40 westbound near Garner.Construction closed one lane of traffic before exit 306, which is the exit for U.S. Highway 70. That construction lasted all morning.Drivers reported that it is taking over an hour to get from Clayton Bypass into downtown Raleigh. ABC11 photographer Rob Judson only made it one mile in 25 minutes.NC 50 was also closed at Timber Drive in Garner because of a crash. It has since reopened.