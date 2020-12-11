Traffic

Major delays on I-40 westbound, NC 50 closed near Garner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Major delays happened Friday morning on Interstate 40 westbound near Garner.

Construction closed one lane of traffic before exit 306, which is the exit for U.S. Highway 70. That construction lasted all morning.



Drivers reported that it is taking over an hour to get from Clayton Bypass into downtown Raleigh. ABC11 photographer Rob Judson only made it one mile in 25 minutes.

NC 50 was also closed at Timber Drive in Garner because of a crash. It has since reopened.

