DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a major traffic alert for people who drive the Durham Freeway.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is set to close the ramp from Briggs Avenue to southbound Durham Freeway on Wednesday night for 30 days.
A contractor will begin putting in traffic control for the southbound lanes around 8 p.m. on Wednesday so lane restriping can take place.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
At the same time, Briggs Avenue will be closed so crews can complete the rehabilitation of the bridge over the CSX train tracks.
Crews will be back on-site at 8 p.m. on Friday to reset road barriers to allow them to begin the bridge work on the freeway.
During the closure, a signed detour will direct drivers on Briggs Avenue who want to head southbound on the freeway to instead go north for two exits to Fayetteville Road (Exit 12A), where they can turn left to cross over the highway and then left again to get onto the southbound lanes.
The work is part of the East End Connector project.
Major traffic alert for Durham Freeway commuters
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News