Major water main break closes McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh

Repair work now underway at North McDowell Street , which is shut down completely between Edenton Street and Jones Street due to a major water main break. Avoid this area during the morning commute. November 28, 2018

This your detour around this water main break. November 28, 2018

A water main that broke early Wednesday morning is causing commuters in downtown Raleigh to take a detour.North McDowell Street is closed from Edenton Street to Jones Street while repairs are being made.Crews hope to have repairs finished by the afternoon.Until then, drivers should take West Morgan Street to Wilmington Street. From there, drivers can take Lane Street or Peace Street to get back onto Capital Boulevard.Traffic on Hillsborough Street can take Salisbury Street to West Morgan, while Edenton Street can go west on Glenwood Avenue.