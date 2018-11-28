TRAFFIC

Major water main break closes McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh

A water main that broke early Wednesday morning is causing commuters in downtown Raleigh to take a detour.

North McDowell Street is closed from Edenton Street to Jones Street while repairs are being made.



Crews hope to have repairs finished by the afternoon.

Until then, drivers should take West Morgan Street to Wilmington Street. From there, drivers can take Lane Street or Peace Street to get back onto Capital Boulevard.



Traffic on Hillsborough Street can take Salisbury Street to West Morgan, while Edenton Street can go west on Glenwood Avenue.
