Chapel Hill man arrested for driving 157 mph while trying to escape police

Chapel Hill man arrested after speeding away from officers breaking up a street racing event.

WAYNE CO. N.C. (WTVD) --
A Chapel Hill man was arrested in Wayne County for going more than 100 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Goldsboro Police Department learned drivers were street racing Nov. 18 around 12:30 a.m. on Highway 70.

When the officers arrived, a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro SS sped off.

Officers followed the driver for a short distance, but stopped the chase because of the danger it posed to the public.

Still, officers kept an eye on the speeding driver and Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies used a spike strip to stop him.

When the Camaro came to a stop, officers arrested Mark Allen Crabtree.

Crabtree was cited for going 157 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was given a $3,000 bond and ordered to appear in court Nov. 20.

The investigation to attempt to identify, locate, and charge others involved in the street racing and other careless and reckless acts of driving continues.
