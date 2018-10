A suspected drunk driver crashed on Buck Jones Road on Thursday morning, according to Raleigh Police Department.Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m.Officers saw a man walking away from the crash. When they questioned him, they learned he was the driver of the crashed vehicle.He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.ABC11 crews at the scene of the crash saw a woman being taken away on a stretcher. It's unclear at this time how she was involved.