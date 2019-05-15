Traffic

Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run on that left one pedestrian dead and another injured on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville.

Officials said 54-year-old Roger Lilly was arrested on Tuesday.

He has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, two counts of felony hit and run causing personal injury, driving with a revoked license, and failure to maintain lane control.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Bragg Blvd.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Keith C. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, while 42-year-old Donna D. Jackson was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

"He pushed me out of the way. The truck still got my left side but he pushed me out of the way," said Keith Jackson's wife, Donna. "He was my whole world. My whole world revolved around him."

Lilly is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.
