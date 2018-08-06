CAR CRASH

Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh

A man and his girlfriend's son died in the crash.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have identified the victims in a fatal car crash on Louisburg Road on Sunday.

Francisco Jaquez and his girlfriend's 8-year-old son were crossing over Highway 401 when they were T-boned by a vehicle headed south. Their vehicle caught fire and the two were trapped inside.

Despite efforts from first responders to extinguish the fire, Jaquez and the boy, a student at River Bend Elementary School, died in the burning vehicle.



The crash happened in the 5200 block of Louisburg Road at the Fox Road intersection.

Neighbors called 911 after the crash. In a portion of a 911 call, the caller can be heard telling the dispatcher: "Oh my God! The car is exploding, sir. ... the officer is trying to get them out, sir."

Authorities identified the driver of the second vehicle as 21-year-old Dozie Brandon Obed Ulasi Jr., and the passengers as 22-year-old Brittany Goodson and another minor female.

Those three people were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

NC DOT said 63 crashes have happened in this area during a five-year period. And many of them are the result of people being T-boned when crossing traffic.

State traffic engineers said they plan to make changes to this road to make it safer by 2020.

