Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Raleigh police have identified the victims in a fatal car crash on Louisburg Road on Sunday.
Francisco Jaquez and his girlfriend's 8-year-old son were crossing over Highway 401 when they were T-boned by a vehicle headed south. Their vehicle caught fire and the two were trapped inside.
Despite efforts from first responders to extinguish the fire, Jaquez and the boy, a student at River Bend Elementary School, died in the burning vehicle.
NEW: Loved ones shared these photos of Francisco Jaquez and his girlfriend’s son. Both were killed when their car exploded after crashing into another vehicle Sunday. The 8-year-old was a student at River Bend Elementary. @NCDOT plans to improve the intersection. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sEtg7kghfA— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 6, 2018
The crash happened in the 5200 block of Louisburg Road at the Fox Road intersection.
Neighbors called 911 after the crash. In a portion of a 911 call, the caller can be heard telling the dispatcher: "Oh my God! The car is exploding, sir. ... the officer is trying to get them out, sir."
Authorities identified the driver of the second vehicle as 21-year-old Dozie Brandon Obed Ulasi Jr., and the passengers as 22-year-old Brittany Goodson and another minor female.
Those three people were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
NC DOT said 63 crashes have happened in this area during a five-year period. And many of them are the result of people being T-boned when crossing traffic.
State traffic engineers said they plan to make changes to this road to make it safer by 2020.