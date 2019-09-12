Traffic

Man dies in street after being detained for beating on deputy's patrol car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person died while in the custody of Fayetteville Police Department early Thursday morning.

Fayetteville Police Department said it received a call about a man going door-to-door acting strange and causing a disturbance.

Officers located the man at Ramsey Street near Web Street. He was near a Cumberland County deputy sheriff, who had stopped when he saw the man jumping on the hood of a vehicle.

The deputy said the man then started beating on the hood of his patrol car and refused to obey commands.

The deputy said he took the man to the ground and handcuffed him.

After the man was detained, Fayetteville officers noticed that he was no longer breathing. They performed CPR and called for emergency medical assistance, but it was too late.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation, as is department policy.

The people involved have not yet been identified.
