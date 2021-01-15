Man killed when car crashes into concrete embankment on I-295 off-ramp in Fayetteville

I-295 in Fayetteville is currently closed from Cliffdale Road to Raeford Road due to a deadly crash earlier this AM. Avoid the area while police investigate.#ABC11 #Traffic — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) January 15, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died when his vehicle crashed into a concrete embankment near I-295 in Fayetteville on Friday morning.The crash happened around 4:45 at the intersection of the I-295 off-ramp and Raeford Road. Police found a car that had collided with the embankment and been torn in multiple pieces.James Lee Quigley was ejected from the Buick LaCrosse he was driving, Quigley died at the scene. He was 31 years old.I-295 between Cliffdale Road and Raeford Road is still closed as police investigate. Drivers are asked to use a different route if possible.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.