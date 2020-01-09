RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was lucky to walk away from an accident after falling asleep behind the wheel Thursday morning in Raleigh.
The man's car was seen badly mangled after hitting a tree, causing it to flip and eventually crash into a street sign around 6600 Louisburg Road. The man wasn't injured.
Police say the man ran off the road, hit the tree, causing the car to flip. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to police.
Man uninjured after scary crash from falling asleep at the wheel in Raleigh
