Man uninjured after scary crash from falling asleep at the wheel in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was lucky to walk away from an accident after falling asleep behind the wheel Thursday morning in Raleigh.The man's car was seen badly mangled after hitting a tree, causing it to flip and eventually crash into a street sign around 6600 Louisburg Road. The man wasn't injured.Police say the man ran off the road, hit the tree, causing the car to flip. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to police.