Crash causes delays on I-440W near Wade Avenue in Wake County

Major delays reported on I440 on Wednesday morning.

A crash on I-440 westbound is causing some major delays, creating a nightmare commute Wednesday morning.
The crash closed the left two lanes on I-440W near Wade Avenue.

Traffic is backed up for more than eight miles, back as far as exit 13.

NCDOT says the crash may not be cleared until 9 a.m.

Traffic delays have been reported for several miles behind the crash, reaching as far back as Six Forks Road.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
