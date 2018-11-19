A crash on I-440 westbound is causing some major delays, creating a nightmare commute Wednesday morning.The crash closed the left two lanes on I-440W near Wade Avenue.Traffic is backed up for more than eight miles, back as far as exit 13.NCDOT says the crash may not be cleared until 9 a.m.Traffic delays have been reported for several miles behind the crash, reaching as far back as Six Forks Road.Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.