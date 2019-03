Traffic Alert 🚨 MLK Jr. Blvd. closed in both directions between Grantland Dr. & Raleigh Blvd. until 8 AM. Duke Energy crews on scene. W/b traffic 🚗🚗diverted onto Peyton St. towards Poole Rd. E/b traffic 🚗🚗travel north on Raleigh Blvd and east on Poole Rd. pic.twitter.com/UnzCzKdS4L — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 5, 2019

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed in both directions after a man crashed into a utility pole.The impacted area is between Grantland Drive and Raleigh Boulevard.Duke Energy crews are on scene. They should have the road reopened by 8 a.m.