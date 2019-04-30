Traffic

Motorcyclist dead in crash on US-1 in Cary

One dead in motorcycle crash in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died in a morning crash on US-1 in Cary.

According to Town of Cary officials, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the motorcycle was headed south of US-1/west on US-64 near the Tryon Road exit when traffic ahead of him stopped.

The motorcyclist did not stop in time; he crashed into the rear of a pickup truck and died at the scene.

No other injuries were recorded in the crash.

The motorcyclist's identity has not been released.
