Motorcyclist dead in crash on US-1 in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died in a morning crash on US-1 in Cary.According to Town of Cary officials, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.The driver of the motorcycle was headed south of US-1/west on US-64 near the Tryon Road exit when traffic ahead of him stopped.The motorcyclist did not stop in time; he crashed into the rear of a pickup truck and died at the scene.No other injuries were recorded in the crash.The motorcyclist's identity has not been released.