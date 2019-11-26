Motorcyclist killed in crash near Garner shopping center

The accident on Timber Drive at the entrance to The Shops at Timber Landing has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Garner Police crash investigators are investigating the accident. No charges have been filed at this point. pic.twitter.com/2r1gjvmVSa — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) November 26, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash near a busy Garner shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 2 p.m. at the entrance to the Shops at Timber Landing, Garner Police said.Police told an ABC11 crew at the scene that a car pulled in front of the motorcycle.Eastbound Timber Drive is closed at Aversboro Road.Motorists should use Buffaloe Road or Lakeside Drive as an alternative to Timber Drive, police said.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.