Motorcyclist killed in crash near Garner shopping center

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash near a busy Garner shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the entrance to the Shops at Timber Landing, Garner Police said.

Police told an ABC11 crew at the scene that a car pulled in front of the motorcycle.



Eastbound Timber Drive is closed at Aversboro Road.

Motorists should use Buffaloe Road or Lakeside Drive as an alternative to Timber Drive, police said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
