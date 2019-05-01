Motorcyclist dead in crash on US-1 in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary officials identified Wednesday the motorcyclist who died in a crash on US-1 Tuesday.The motorcyclist was identified as 38-year-old Daniel Raines.The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.Officials said Raines was on US-1 south/US-64 west near the Tryon Road exit when traffic ahead of him stopped.The motorcyclist did not stop in time; he crashed into the rear of a pickup truck and died at the scene.No other injuries were recorded in the crash.