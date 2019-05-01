Traffic

Motorcyclist dead in crash on US-1 in Cary

EMBED <>More Videos

A motorcyclist died in a morning crash on US-1 in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary officials identified Wednesday the motorcyclist who died in a crash on US-1 Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was identified as 38-year-old Daniel Raines.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said Raines was on US-1 south/US-64 west near the Tryon Road exit when traffic ahead of him stopped.

The motorcyclist did not stop in time; he crashed into the rear of a pickup truck and died at the scene.

No other injuries were recorded in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcaryfatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two Apex natives injured in UNC Charlotte shooting
'His sacrifice saved lives:' Student killed in UNCC shooting died a hero
5 injured when car hits 2 motorcycles during chase in Wake Forest
Spirit Airlines comes to RDU with flights to 7 cities starting May 2
Teachers rally in Raleigh to advocate for education funding
Durham Bulls honor first responders at Wednesday's game
Here are the victims of the UNC Charlotte shooting
Show More
Driver swerved to avoid bicyclist and crashed head-on into car, killing 3
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
UNC Charlotte student describes moment shooter opened fire
Jonas Brothers tour coming to Raleigh in August
'Wicked' will return to DPAC in October 2020
More TOP STORIES News