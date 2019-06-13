Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating Wednesday after a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in a fatal crash Wednesday.

It happened on N. New Hope Road northbound at James Road, about 4:40 p.m. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

It appears the motorcycle crashed into the driver's side of a white SUV.

Traffic was affected in the area for several hours. The road reopened shortly after 8 p.m.

Police did not immediately release other details, including the condition of the driver of the SUV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
