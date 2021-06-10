Traffic

Multiple crashes on Interstate 40 cause big delays out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple crashes on westbound Interstate 40 caused major delays for drivers Thursday morning.

The first crash happened near Aviation Parkway around 6:30 a.m. This crash involved two vehicles.

The second crash happened around 6:45 near Harrison Avenue. This crash involved at least four vehicles.

Emergency crews closed all of the westbound lanes of the interstate to tend to the people involved in the crashes and to clean up the mess. They were able to reopen two lanes just before 7:30 a.m.

Traffic headed eastbound in the area is also backed up, as crews closed the shoulder to help with the cleanup.

ABC11 Traffic Tracker Kim Deaner suggested taking NC-54 or Glenwood Avenue out of Raleigh this morning.

