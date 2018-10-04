TRAFFIC

Triton High School student killed in crash before school

A Triton High School student was killed and another person was injured during a crash Thursday

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Triton High School student was killed and another person was injured during a crash Thursday morning in Johnston County.

The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. on County Line Road near Ridge Road.

Investigators said 16-year-old Tyrese Makell Shaw was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor when he went off the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the opposite side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Officials said Shaw, who was from Angier, was ejected from the vehicle.

An unidentified male passenger was taken to WakeMed; the extent of his injuries are unknown.

In the 911 call, the passenger said Shaw was bleeding and not responding.

Dispatcher: "What's your emergency?"
Caller: "It's a bad crash. My friend is dying. I think he's dying."
Dispatcher: "Where are you located?"
Caller: "I think I'm on Benson Road. I don't know exactly where I'm at."

Friends placed flowers later Thursday at the spot where the fatal wreck happened.



"I want him to be remembered as the sweet and respectful boy that he always was," said Terricka Stanley, one of those friends.

Shaw's friends recalled him as sweet and respectful and said he enjoyed playing football.

Stanley said sadly, Shaw's mother died just weeks earlier.

"His momma passed from cancer," Stanley said. "Every time you saw him, you saw his mother. It was two good people that God called home."
